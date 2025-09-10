<p>Mumbai: In what appears to be the first official meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders ahead of an electoral alliance in the run-up to Maharashtra local bodies elections, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray met on Wednesday.</p><p>Uddhav met Raj at the latter's residence. The details of the meeting is not yet known.</p>.Ask Eknath Shinde, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray to flurry of questions on Maratha quota stir.<p>Uddhav and Raj were accompanied by their respective close aides.</p><p>This is the fourth meeting between the Thackeray cousins in recent times - June 5, when they came together at the Dome in Worli for the cause of 'Marathi manoos', July 27, when Raj visited Matoshree to wish Uddhav on his 65th birthday, and August 27, when Uddhav visited Shivteerth on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.</p><p>The political circles in Maharashtra is abuzz with reports that Uddhav may invite Raj for the annual Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Dussehra rally at the historic Shivaji Park.</p><p>However, one big issue that the Thackeray brothers might face is whether Raj would have acceptance in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.</p><p>When asked, leaders of Congress and NCP (SP) said that it is too early to comment.</p>