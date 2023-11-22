Senior Mrudangam player V S Rajagopal no more

Eminent Mrudangam player V S Rajagopal passed away at his home in Malleswaram in northern Bengaluru at around 7:30 am on Wednesday. He was 87.

Born in Mysuru, Rajagopal served in the All India Radio (AIR) for two decades, playing Mrudangam from 1976 to 1996.

Mrudangam is a percussion instrument used as a rythmic accompaniment.

During his long career, Rajagopal provided Mrudangam accompaniments to such artistes as Veene Doresway Iyengar, R K Srikanthan, M L Vasantha Kumari, Nagamani Srinath, D Balakrishna, and S Shankar, among others.

Rajagopal received many awards, including the Rajya Vidwan Prashasti during the Mysuru Dasara, according to Veena player D Balakrishna.

Rajagopal is survived by a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed at the Harishchandra Ghat in Srirampura on Wednesday afternoon, Balakrishna added.