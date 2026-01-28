<p>Among the many stalls lining the main promenade of Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum (WEF), was one that many Bengalureans would find familiar. </p>.<p>Chef Manu Chandra’s Single Thread Bespoke Catering was invited to set up a pop-up kitchen at the recently concluded event, which saw the likes of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance. “The warm, spice-forward food we served was just what visitors at the snow-covered town in the Swiss Alps needed,” says Chandra, who returned to Bengaluru last weekend.</p>.<p>Sub-zero temperatures, an unfamiliar kitchen and using local ingredients to plate up authentic Indian food were some of the challenges Chandra had to contend with. “I carried some dry ingredients from here, but I wanted to work with ingredients that were available locally,” Chandra explains. </p>.<p>Chandra’s menu focused on three different regions of India. On the first day, the menu covered South Indian food and featured innovative interpretations of Karnataka classics. ‘Maddur vada crostinis’ were topped with white asparagus palya. White asparagus, called white gold, is seasonal and priced three to four times higher than green asparagus. He also served up a bonda soup made with 'goli baje', local tubers, Swiss chard and dal. 'Pulimunchi' with salsify, a root vegetable with a mild oyster-like flavour, was served over bowls of rice. To ferment the batter for a dosa-inspired taco in Davos’ freezing temperatures, he had to wait two-and-half days. </p>.<p>On the second and third days, the menu offered a mix of popular and experimental dishes from India’s eastern and northern states. </p>.<p class="bodytext">However, this was not his first time at the WEF. “My first time was about 3-4 years ago. But this time around, it felt a lot more significant because the world is in a tumult with the Ukraine-Russia war, the emergence of AI, and Trump’s politics. The fact that so many world leaders were present made it quite a monumental edition,” Chandra states.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Walking around Davos during the event, one is bound to run into familiar faces from the political and business world. While Chandra is sure his food reached quite a few world leaders, he prefers not to name them. However, he recalls a conversation he had with Rishi Sunak. “I told him I am a great fan of the British sitcom ‘Yes Minister’ and he joked and said, “I’m sure history was your favourite subject in school,” he reveals.</p>