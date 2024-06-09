Seven hotel workers held for assaulting man in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kadugodi police have arrested seven people who assaulted a man in his late 20s, officials said on Saturday.
On Friday, Dhanajay alias Deegar, 28, got into an argument with Manjunath, one of the suspects, and a few others as they were talking loudly. The suspects allegedly abused him and told him to scram.
Around 12:30 am, when Dhanajay was walking in front of the Sai Palace Hotel, the seven suspects, including Manjunath, surrounded him and beat him up, an official said.
"The victim was punched, beaten with sticks and milk trays," the official said.
Kadugodi police opened a case under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).
Investigators arrested Manjunath, Santhosh, Akash, Amaresh, Naveen, Vishal Joshi and Surendra. All seven worked at the Sai Palace Hotel, the police said.
During the investigation, police found that Dhanajay, who worked at another nearby eatery, got into an argument with the suspects and that he was drunk.
"The victim, in a fit of rage, took a large rock and slammed it on the door of the room where the suspects stayed," an official said, adding that this enraged the suspects.
