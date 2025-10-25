<p>Bengaluru: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly smothered to death by her stepfather at their house in Kumbalagodu on Friday. The accused, identified as Dharshan, (30), an employee at a retail marketplace, is currently absconding.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Siri, daughter of Shilpa, who was separated from her husband a few years ago and living in Kannika Layout in Kumbalagodu.</p><p>According to police, Shilpa alleged that Dharshan frequently punished the child for not behaving politely at home and was also stubborn. Upset over her behaviour, he allegedly assaulted and smothered her to death. </p>.Bengaluru doctor murder: Strong chargesheet soon over murder of surgeon’s wife, says Police Commissioner.<p>The mother who works in an exterior design company had gone for work when the incident occurred. Around 5.30pm she returned home and Darshan tried to pull her out. Then she found her daughter's condition and started screaming and he ran away. She alerted her neighbors who called police helpline 112 to inform the police.</p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that Shilpa met Dharshan on a social media platform about five months ago and married him recently. Efforts are on to nab Darshan who escaped to his native Tumakuru.</p>