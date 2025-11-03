Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Shanthi Nagar crash: Ambulance crews insist 'we save, not risk lives'     

A similar accident had occurred at the same junction — H Siddaiah Road and KH Road — in May, when an ambulance driver lost control of the vehicle and injured six people.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 20:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 20:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrash

Follow us on :

Follow Us