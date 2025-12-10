Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Shashi Tharoor’s defence of Bengaluru slang at Lit fest sparks debate

The city’s “Bangalore English” is often trolled online for being “incorrect”.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 02:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 02:25 IST
Shashi TharoorMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us