<p>Bengaluru: Shashti Varna Chakra marks a rare and meaningful artistic milestone in the life of eminent Bharatanatyam exponent Sathyanarayana Raju as he turns 60.</p>.<p>The journey began in 2025, when, on turning 59, Raju vowed to revive and present a lost Tanjore Quartet Varnam as taught by his guru, Narmada, through 59 free performances.</p>.<p>Over the year, the Varnam was presented in diverse spaces — from formal auditoria to intimate cultural gatherings — engaging a wide spectrum of artistes, rasikas, and art enthusiasts. Each performance became a living dialogue between tradition and the present, breathing fresh life into a choreography of deep historical and artistic significance.</p>.<p>More than a commemorative series, Shashti Varna Chakra evolved into a shared experience of learning, exchange, and artistic continuity.</p>.<p>The 60th and culminating performance, to be held on Tuesday at 6 pm at Meenakshi Rangamancha Auditorium, Doddakalsandra, stands as both a conclusion and a celebration, honouring lineage, discipline, and the enduring spirit of Bharatanatyam.</p>.<p>The performance is open to all and free of charge.</p>