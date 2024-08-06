Shops, bars, hotels allowed to remain open till 1 am in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order extending the deadline for hotels, shops, bars and licensed establishments to 1 am. The order was issued on July 29 and would apply to the establishments under the BBMP limits.

As per the order, CL-4 (license to clubs), CL-6 (A) (star hotel licenses), CL-7 (hotel and boarding house licenses) and CL-7D (hotels and boarding house licenses owned by the person belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) license holders can operate businesses from 9 am to 1 am.