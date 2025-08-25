<p>Bengaluru: Digital out-of-home and urban infrastructure media, Signpost India, has secured a new 9-year contract with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL</a>) for advertising rights across 67 Namma Metro stations. This holds a revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore. This also comes at a time when metro advertising is gaining significant traction.</p><p>The long-term partnership covers over 1,00,000 sq. ft. of premium media space, the company said on Monday. Signpost has implemented transit media solutions across cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad.</p>.UDD rejects proposal to widen road at Bamboo Bazaar metro station in Bengaluru.<p>Signpost India's expansion into the Bengaluru Metro network marks a milestone in establishing the company's dominance in Bengaluru’s transit media landscape, adding to its stronghold across bus and Bus Queue Shelter (BQS) networks, it said.</p><p>A recent report highlighted that metro advertising provides a high-recall and impactful medium. With the metro’s monthly ridership in Bengaluru reaching a record of 3.0 crore (monthly), the company is confident of connecting with a diverse audience.</p><p>Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director, Signpost India, said, “This is more than a media win— it’s a canvas for city storytelling and a step forward in India’s digital evolution. Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, deserves innovation at every touchpoint. Partnering with BMRCL marks a strategic leap in creating immersive, data-driven experiences for millions of daily commuters."</p>