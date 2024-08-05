Bengaluru's Sir MV Layout residents aren’t getting Cauvery water for 2 years

Bengaluru: Nearly 250 houses with 500 residents in Sir MV Nagar Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar wards 83 and 84 have been affected by lack of Cauvery water for over two years.
Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials attribute the delay in supply to increased water turbidity during the monsoon. However, frustrated residents claim that elected representatives have ignored their plight.
Kishor S, a resident at the layout for 15 years, said the locality has not been receiving the scheduled Cauvery water distribution to be supplied twice a week. He said the layout’s lower parts get water, the elevated areas — from 16th to 19th Cross — get no supply. “Officials attribute this to poor pumping issues,” he said.
A Nagarajan, retired army personnel and vice-president of Sir MV Layout Residents’ Welfare Association, is frustrated over the high cost of private tanker waters, which costs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 weekly.
Bibi Shareef, another resident, added that they are forced to rely on the quality of water supplied by private tankers, which only arrive if booked three days in advance.
Ashok Togataveer, a retired banker in the layout, showed his previous water bill, which indicated a consumption of 6,000 litres, while his family has received only 100 litres or none at all for almost two years. Despite not being heavily charged, he claimed that the reported water consumption figures are inaccurate.
When contacted, KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj acknowledged the residents’ calls for a permanent solution. He assured that the matter would be addressed promptly, promising to discuss it with BWSSB officials.
BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer Venkataramanappa explained that the delay in Cauvery water distribution after summer is due to increased turbidity.
“Filtering the turbid water and ensuring quality during the monsoon season is time-consuming,” he said, adding that the agency would ensure residents get Cauvery water at least once a week. He also said completion of the Cauvery Stage V project will improve the situation.
Similar issues are being faced by residents across Bengaluru East, including Kalyan Nagar, Mahadevapura, Kaggadasapura, and parts of
KR Puram.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:13 IST