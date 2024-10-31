Six scientists, engineers chosen for IISc award  

<p>Bengaluru: Six scientists and engineers have been chosen to receive the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Awards for 2024.</p>.<p>This year’s awardees include George Brody, Sridevi Jade, Shekhar Chintamani Mande, S Unnikrishnan Nair, Jagjit Nanda, and Yadati Narahari.</p>.<p>The nominations were reviewed by a committee chaired by IISc Director G Rangarajan.</p>.Bengaluru: PM digitally launches Ayurveda Centre of Excellence for diabetes in IISc .<p>In addition, the institute has introduced the Young Alumnus/Alumna Medals, recognising alumni under 40; they are Himabindu Lakkaraju and Nihar Bhadresh Shah.</p>.<p>All the awardees will be honoured at a ceremony in December.</p>.<p>“We are extremely proud of the achievements of our distinguished and young alumni awardees. We hope this recognition reinforces their commitment to excellence in their fields and serves as an inspiration for students and young researchers,” Rangarajan stated.</p>