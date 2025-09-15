Six students, hostel warden arrested over ragging and sexual assault of minor boy in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The police on Saturday arrested six students of an international school hostel near Electronics City in connection with the alleged ragging and sexual assault of a minor boy. </p>.<p>The hostel warden was arrested on September 10, while the school principal has been summoned for questioning. </p>.Man gets death penalty for sexual assault, murder of minor girl in Karnataka.<p>The arrests followed a complaint filed by the victim's parents after their son was subjected to physical and psychological abuse. </p>.<p>The warden was taken into custody for failing to take appropriate action despite being aware of the ongoing abuse. He is accused of negligence and complicity, which allowed the harassment to continue unabated. </p>.<p>According to the police, the 15-year-old boy was allegedly targeted by the six senior students over four days in early September. The harassment included verbal abuse, physical assault, and other forms of cruelty, which traumatised the victim. </p>.<p>The suspects stripped the boy on the night of September 3 and forced him to dance naked. They hit the boy with different objects, including steel hangers when he stopped dancing. The same group again went to the boy's room the following night, stripped him, and forced him to dance naked. When the boy stopped dancing, he was sexually assaulted. </p>.<p>The mistreatment continued on the nights of September 5 and 6. They poured hot and cold water on him before leaving, the complaint said. The complaint claimed the hostel warden was angry with the boy for helping fellow students complain to the principal about his misbehaviour. </p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Bannerghatta police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act including those related to causing hurt and criminal intimidation, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. </p>