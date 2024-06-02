Six trains to be diverted from Yeshwantpur

Bengaluru: The Railway Board has approved the diversion of six trains (three pairs) away from Yeshwantpur to reduce congestion at Karnataka’s second-busiest train station:
Train number 11021 Dadar-Tirunelveli, which currently runs via Yeshwantpur, Banaswadi, Hosur, Dharmapuri and Omalur, will run via Chikbanavar, Yeshwantpur Bypass, Lottegollahalli and Baiyappanahalli with effect from June 25. Its additional stoppages include Chikbanavar and SMVT Bengaluru.
Train number 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar, which currently runs via Omalur, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Banaswadi and Yeshwantpur, will run via Baiyappanahalli, Lottegollahalli, Yeshwantpur Bypass and Chikbanavar with effect from June 27. Its additional stoppages include SMVT Bengaluru and Chikbanavar.
Train number 11005 Dadar-Puducherry, which currently runs via Yeshwantpur, Banaswadi, KR Puram, Bangarapet and Jolarpettai, will run via Chikbanavar, Yeshwantpur Bypass, Lottegollahalli and Bangarapet with effect from June 24. Its additional stoppages include Chikbanavar, SMVT Bengaluru and Whitefiled.
Train number 11006 Puducherry-Dadar, which currently runs via Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, KR Puram, Banaswadi and Yeshwantpur, will run via Bangarapet, Lottegollahalli, Yeshwantpur Bypass and Chikbanavar with effect from June 25. Its additional stoppages include Whitefiled, SMVT Bengaluru and Chikbanavar.
Published 01 June 2024, 23:16 IST