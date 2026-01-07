<p>Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered at a migrant colony at Pattandur Agrahara in Whitefield in east <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, officials said on Wednesday. </p><p>The deceased belonged to a family of migrant labourers from West Bengal. </p><p>According to the police, the girl's father, Injamul Sheikh, lodged a complaint on January 6 that she was missing since the afternoon of January 5 and he suspected Yusuf Meer, another migrant labourer from West Bengal, who lived near them, was behind the offence. </p>.Bengaluru: Boy held with mobile camera on inside women's washroom in theatre.<p>Both the victim's family and the suspect engaged in daily wage and rag-picking work, police sources told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The body of the girl was found later in a dry canal in the vicinity. </p><p>"The suspect is at larger and a search is on to trace him. <em>Prima facie</em> it is suspected that the juvenile was strangled to death. No evident signs of sexual assault were found. A post-mortem report is awaited," a senior officer told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The suspect will be charged with kidnapping and murder, the officer added.</p>