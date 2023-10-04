Slow-moving traffic welcomes commuters on Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road in Bengaluru

Commuters in Bengaluru witnessed slow-moving traffic on the Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road and other roads in the east on Wednesday morning.

Some road users complained of being stuck in crawling traffic for over an hour in the morning rush.

Traffic police, however, noted that while the number of vehicles on the roads -- Outer Ring Road, the Old Madras Road, and the Old Airport Road -- were high, it was nothing unusual.

"More vehicles were office-bound in the morning and hence the volume of traffic was quite high earlier. But we have teams in place to monitor the situation," said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East).

M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the situation was 'nothing to panic about'.