Slow-moving traffic welcomes commuters on Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road in Bengaluru

Commuters in Bengaluru witnessed slow-moving traffic on the Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road and other roads in the east on Wednesday morning.
Some road users complained of being stuck in crawling traffic for over an hour in the morning rush.
Traffic police, however, noted that while the number of vehicles on the roads -- Outer Ring Road, the Old Madras Road, and the Old Airport Road -- were high, it was nothing unusual.
"More vehicles were office-bound in the morning and hence the volume of traffic was quite high earlier. But we have teams in place to monitor the situation," said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East).
M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the situation was 'nothing to panic about'.
"We haven't seen any abnormal traffic movement yet. We will monitor the situation until 1 pm. There is nothing to panic about; this is like a regular Wednesday morning," he said.
He explained that the traffic showing 'orange' on navigation applications is "acceptable" to the traffic police as it indicates that the traffic is moving, although heavy and sometimes slow.
To avoid a repeat of the traffic nightmare that the region, particularly the Outer Ring Road, witnessed last Wednesday (September 26), the traffic police are closely monitoring the situation as the day progresses and ensuring traffic moves in a staggered manner, especially outside the tech parks.
"We will be checking in the evening and starting early to ensure no traffic jam occurs... I don't suppose it will be like last week; we have a plan in place to tackle the heavy traffic," said Kuldeep.