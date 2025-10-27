<p>Bengaluru: The Siddappa police have busted an inter-state sandalwood smuggling racket by arresting two Andhra Pradesh men.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, the police team seized sandalwood worth over Rs 1 crore after inspecting two vehicles parked near a hotel in Siddapura, south Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Inside the vehicles, officers found sacks of onions stacked above 250 pieces of sandalwood, weighing 750 kg and worth an estimated Rs 1.12 crore.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah’s office seeks report on student being beaten with pipe.<p>"The suspects hid them below the onions to mask the scent," a police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Police said the two men were waiting to hand over the consignment to a local receiver, identified as Ravi.</p>.<p>The suspects, identified as Sheikh Abdul Khadar and Sheikh Sharukh from Kurnool, allegedly worked for a sandalwood smuggler based in Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>Investigators are now probing the extent of the racket’s operations in Bengaluru.</p>