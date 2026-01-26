<p>Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and other dignitaries attending the Republic Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday will be served light refreshments prepared by inmates of the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.</p>.<p>Under the Nava Sankalpa programme, snacks prepared at the prison bakery will be served to dignitaries as well as journalists attending the event.</p>.PM Modi hails efforts to address the problem of sofa waste in Bengaluru.<p>Special items, including biscuits and bread, have been prepared, a senior prison official said.</p>.<p>“Food experts from Hyderabad trained the prisoners for 10 days. The bakery items were prepared by the inmates under the supervision of these experts. A total of 700 food packets have been prepared,” Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar told<span class="italic"> DH.</span></p>