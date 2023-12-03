Special buses, parking restrictions ahead of India-Australia T20 match on December 3

Parking is prohibited on both sides of Queen’s Road from Balekundri Circle; both sides of MG Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Road; Raj Bhavan Road from CTO Circle to Basaveshwara Circle; Cubbon Road from CTO Circle to Dickenson Road junction; Central Street from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand; Kasturba Road from Queen’s Circle to Siddalingaiah Circle; Mallya Road from Siddalingaiah Circle to Richmond Circle; and Dr B R Ambedkar Road from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle.