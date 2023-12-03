JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Special buses, parking restrictions ahead of India-Australia T20 match on December 3

Pay-and-park spots will be available at King’s Road, the UB City parking lot, and the first floor of the BMTC bus stand, Shivajinagar.
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 20:19 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Ahead of the India-Australia T20 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Bengaluru Traffic Police have prohibited parking on some roads around the stadium. 

Parking is prohibited on both sides of Queen’s Road from Balekundri Circle; both sides of MG Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Road; Raj Bhavan Road from CTO Circle to Basaveshwara Circle; Cubbon Road from CTO Circle to Dickenson Road junction; Central Street from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand; Kasturba Road from Queen’s Circle to Siddalingaiah Circle; Mallya Road from Siddalingaiah Circle to Richmond Circle; and Dr B R Ambedkar Road from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle. 

Pay-and-park spots will be available at King’s Road, the UB City parking lot, and the first floor of the BMTC bus stand, Shivajinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 December 2023, 20:19 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsT20Chinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT