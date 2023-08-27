Home
Special cell in Bengaluru police stations to check fake news

All police stations will get a cell with two people overlooking posts shared on social media.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 20:55 IST

Bengaluru police is planning to introduce a special cell in all police stations to check fake news and offensive remarks on social media. 

"Of late, fake news and offensive posts are surfacing online, leading to law and order issues. To keep tabs on such posts and people spreading such news, we are planning to introduce this special cell,” said B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Commissioner. All police stations will get a cell with two people overlooking posts shared on social media. 

Dayananda noted that the commissioner's office and the offices of the DCPs have an active cell manned by experts to deal with such issues. Having these cells in police stations will strengthen police efforts to check fake news, he added. 

