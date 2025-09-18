Special express released from Bengaluru to Jog falls to cater Dasara footfall

<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate a special express train between Yeshwantpur and Talguppa (the nearest station to Jog Falls) to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dasara. </p>.<p>Train number 06587 will leave Yeshwantpur at 10.30 pm on September 19, 26 and October 3, and reach Talguppa at 4.15 am the following day.</p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06588 will depart from Talguppa at 10 am on September 20, 27 and October 4, and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 5.15 pm the same day. </p>.<p>The train will halt at Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Tarikere, Bhadravati, Shivamogga Town, Anandapuram, and Sagara Jambagaru in both directions. </p>