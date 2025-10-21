<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) is running a special train from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam to handle the Deepavali rush on Wednesday.</p>.Railways operate over 12,000 special trains to clear rush during festive season.<p>The one-way Train No 08544 will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, at 3.50 pm on Wednesday. It will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Elamanchili and Duvvada stations, reaching Visakhapatnam at 1.30 pm on Thursday.</p>