Special train from Bengaluru to Vizag announced to manage Diwali rush

The one-way Train No 08544 will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, at 3.50 pm on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 22:48 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 22:48 IST
