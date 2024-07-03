Home
Special train periodicity extended

DHNS
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 22:58 IST
Bengaluru: The railways has extended the periodicity of the following special train services.  

Train number 02863 Howrah-Yeshwantpur Superfast Weekly Express Special will make four more trips until July 25. 

Train number 02864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express Special will make four trips until July 27. 

Train number 05952 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will make 18 more trips until October 31. 

Train number 05951 SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Weekly Express Special will make 18 more trips until November 4. 

Two additional general second-class coaches will be attached to train numbers 05952/05951. 

Published 02 July 2024, 22:58 IST
