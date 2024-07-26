Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Speeding two-wheeler hits 94-yr-old, leaves him grievously injured    

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old driver was killed in a collision near the Yelachenahalli metro station at 7 am on Thursday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 23:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: A 94-year-old man was grievously injured after being struck by a reckless two-wheeler in Rajajinagar on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Rajan, was involved in the collision on Vatal Nagaraj Road around 11.30 am. He had reportedly stepped out of his home to run an errand when the accident occurred.

Rajan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

The Rajajinagar traffic police have detained the two-wheeler rider, an employee of a private firm.

25-year-old killed

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old driver was killed in a collision near the Yelachenahalli metro station at 7 am on Thursday.

Sandeep, a professional driver, was attempting to overtake a BMTC bus when he collided with the back of a lorry and fell.

He was declared dead at a nearby private hospital, the KS Layout traffic police said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 July 2024, 23:23 IST
Bengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT