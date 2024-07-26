Speeding two-wheeler hits 94-yr-old, leaves him grievously injured    

Bengaluru: A 94-year-old man was grievously injured after being struck by a reckless two-wheeler in Rajajinagar on Wednesday.
The victim, identified as Rajan, was involved in the collision on Vatal Nagaraj Road around 11.30 am. He had reportedly stepped out of his home to run an errand when the accident occurred.
Rajan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.
The Rajajinagar traffic police have detained the two-wheeler rider, an employee of a private firm.
In a separate incident, a 25-year-old driver was killed in a collision near the Yelachenahalli metro station at 7 am on Thursday.
Sandeep, a professional driver, was attempting to overtake a BMTC bus when he collided with the back of a lorry and fell.
He was declared dead at a nearby private hospital, the KS Layout traffic police said.
