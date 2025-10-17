<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man is on the run after allegedly slitting the throat of a college student he had been stalking, in broad daylight in Malleswaram on Thursday.</p><p>The victim, 20-year-old Yamini Priya, screamed as the attack unfolded, drawing residents who rushed to help, but she died on the spot. Priya was a first-year BPharma student at a private college in Banashankari.</p><p>According to police, the suspect, identified as Vignesh, followed her while she was returning home from college. Around 2:15 pm near an Indira Canteen behind the Mantri Square mall, he accosted her, pulled out a knife, slit her throat, and rode off.</p><p>“He came on a motorbike and attacked her with a knife, and even tried to throw chilli powder into her face,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.</p><p>Police have launched a manhunt for Vignesh. Priya’s body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.</p><p>Investigations revealed that Vignesh had been stalking Priya for several days and had proposed to her. When she refused, he allegedly became enraged.</p>.He wanted to watch his wife’s autopsy, alleges family of murdered doctor.<p>Priya’s family, originally from Tamil Nadu, has lived in Swatantra Palya, Srirampura, for the past 20 years. Her father, Gopal A, a tiles worker, had previously complained to the police about Vignesh’s harassment. The police had filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) and warned the suspect to stay away. Gopal reportedly fainted upon hearing of his daughter’s death and has been hospitalised.</p><p>A senior police officer said Vignesh had a criminal record. He was previously arrested for extorting money from vendors at KR Market by posing as a policeman. Police also found several women’s photographs on his mobile, many morphed and shared with friends.</p><p>Priya’s uncle, Murugan, said Vignesh lived opposite the family home and often tried to contact Priya, threatening her when she didn’t respond.</p><p>Her brother, Prashanth G, recounted: “In April, Vignesh came from behind and tied a turmeric root thread — symbolic of a mangalsutra — around my sister’s neck while she was performing puja during the Karaga celebration, and fled immediately. We filed a complaint at Srirampura police station, and an NCR was registered, but no proper action was taken. She might have been alive today if the police had arrested him then.”</p><p>Bright student: College staff</p><p>A staff member from Priya’s college described her as a bright student. “She took her second-semester exam on Thursday and left around 1 pm. Her father has been working in our college for the past few years, fixing tiles,” the staff member said.</p>