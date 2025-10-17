Menu
Stalker absconds after killing student in broad daylight in Bengaluru

Investigations revealed that Vignesh had been stalking Priya for several days and had proposed to her. When she refused, he allegedly became enraged.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 19:17 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 19:17 IST
