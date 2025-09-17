Women accuse man of stalking, touching inappropriately outside mall in Bengaluru's Hebbal

<p>Bengaluru: Two women have alleged that a man stalked them, filmed them, and touched them inappropriately during their visit to a mall in Hebbal.</p>.<p>The burqa-clad women, whose identity is unclear, made the allegations on Monday through a video released on social media.</p>.Accused of stalking, son of Haryana BJP leader now law officer; complainant Kundu slams move.<p>“When we were exiting the Mall of Asia, we saw the man taking the videos. When we questioned him, he shoved us and touched us inappropriately. The public helped us catch him,” one of the women said.</p>.<p>The man was handed over to the Kodigehalli police for further proceedings.</p>