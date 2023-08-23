Student injured in another electric pole crash in Bengaluru

An electric pole came crashing down on a busy street in Sudduguntepalya near Hosur Road on Tuesday, grievously injuring a 21-year-old college student. Priya, of Christ University, sustained close to 35 per cent burns.
This is the second incident of electric pole crash in Bengaluru in three days. On Aug 19, a pole came crashing down on a 23-year-old man in Devarabisanahalli.
Police said Tuesday’s accident took place after a concrete mixer truck pulled the hanging cables attached to the electric pole. “First, a water tanker passed by, pulling the loose cables down. After that, a concrete mixer pulled them further, bringing the pole down,” said CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru South-East.
The cables snapped, resulting in a fire which injured the student. She has been admitted to a hospital and is out of danger. Police have detained the driver of the water tanker.
An FIR was filed under IPC Section 279 (rash driving), and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act.