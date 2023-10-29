Student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old student died after allegedly jumping off the sixth floor of the PES college in Electronic City late Friday evening, police said.
The deceased hailed from Mysuru and was reportedly studying computer science. The student stayed in the hostel on the campus, police said.
A senior police officer investigating the case told DH that the CCTV captured the incident. “We haven’t found any death note as of now. We are collecting details and trying to ascertain the reason as to why he took the extreme step,” the officer said.
Preliminary investigations found that the student was feeling low for the last couple of days. “We are investigating the death from all possible angles,” the officer said, adding the student was “soft-spoken and generally kept to himself”.
An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station.
In July this year, a 19-year-old student jumped from the eighth floor of another college belonging to the PES group of institutions. A chargesheet had been filed by the Girinagar police in this case.