Students condemn fee hike in UVCE

The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has increased the fee for first year undergraduate courses, which came to light after the completion of two rounds of counselling.
The fees notification copy shared by several students on various social media platforms shows that the fee has been doubled compared to previous year. “The fee charged last year, for first-year admissions was around Rs 23,000 and the same has been increased to Rs 43,000 this year,” said Kalyan Kumar, Bengaluru district secretary of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation.
However, officials from the University explained that it was the decision taken by the government and not the institution. “
Actually the fee proposed was Rs 2 lakh, but the government decided to stick to Rs 43,000 and it is only for the first-year students, who have got admissions this year,” said a senior official of UVCE.