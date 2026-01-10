Sumanahalli animal crematorium to reopen on Monday

<p>Bengaluru: The animal crematorium at Sumanahalli will reopen on Monday, nearly nine months after it was shut down.</p>.<p>One of the city’s major facilities for animal cremation, the centre was closed following the collapse of its chimney on April 14.</p>.<p>“The Engineering Department of the Bengaluru West City Corporation has reconstructed a strong and stable new chimney. With this upgrade, the facility is now ready to resume uninterrupted services for animal lovers and the general public,” the corporation said in a statement.</p>.<p>The crematorium will function from 7 am to 5 pm, starting Monday.</p>