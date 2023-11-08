Sunny side down: Bengaluru cracks under rising egg-spenses

Satish Babu, Zonal Chairman of Mysuru Zone, NECC, noted that the erratic rains across the state have affected crops -- and in turn, the raw material for chicken feed -- besides the rising prices of the feed. This has left several poultry farmers worried about next year’s summer. “The government needs to import GMO maize and soy from other countries free of duty to supplement the feed we procure here for our chickens. Otherwise, it will be very difficult for farmers to survive at this rate,” he said.