Bengaluru-based nonprofit gifts e-rickshaws to survivors of domestic abuse

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based nonprofit United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), with financial support from digital business and IT services company NTT Data, has distributed five e-rickshaws to women who have completed driving training. </p>.<p>The initiative was supported by the Bengaluru police and Parihar, an NGO that helps vulnerable women. Its stated goal is to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for women from vulnerable communities. Each e-rickshaw is outfitted with a smartphone to manage ride requests through cab aggregator apps. </p>.<p>"We believe in supporting initiatives that create lasting and meaningful change. The e-rickshaw project is a powerful step towards building a more inclusive and equitable society, where women are equipped to take control of their futures," said Ankur Dasgupta, Vice-President and Head of Marketing, NTT Data. </p><p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told <em>DH</em>: "Parihar has helped us in rehabilitating these five women who are survivors of domestic abuse. They have been given the necessary training for driving the autos, and the RTO has issued them licences." </p>.<p>UWBe CEO Rajesh Krishnan said: "We believe that empowering women to be financially independent is a critical step towards building a more inclusive society." </p>