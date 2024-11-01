Tabebuia arrives early

<p>Pockets of Bengaluru are currently witnessing early flowering of the Tabebuia Rosea.</p>.<p>The light pink flowers have arrived about five months early. They usually bloom in the month of March-April.</p>.<p>Multiple localities including Mahadevpura, Indiranagar and Yelahanka have seen these early blooms. The rosy trumpet flowers can also be found on the Outer Ring Road from Hebbal to Benniganahalli Lake.</p>.<p>Botanists and ecologists suspect it is due to factors such as climate change and undue stress.</p>.<p>Sankara Rao, visiting professor at Centre for Ecological Sciences (IISc), says it’s a phenological change. “Some attribute it to advancing seasons as a result of climate change. The changes can be gradual or sometimes abrupt,” he says. The trees usually shed their leaves before they start flowering. “In this case, the leaves haven’t reached the age of senescence. They’re still fresh. But the flowering has advanced,” he adds. He also cites pollution as one of the potential causes.</p>.<p>Stress is another factor that can accelerate the blooming process, says S V Hittalmani, former additional director of the state horticulture department. “This kind of mass flowering is strange. Irregular weather conditions can cause stress. The trees strive hard to keep up with the dynamic climate,” he explains.</p>.And the tabebuia blooms again....<p>Botanist Arun Kumar N says he has noticed early flowering of Tabebuia Rosea over the last two to three years. “Drought stress can also trigger blooming in trees. Before the heavy rains last week, the city experienced dry weather for more than two months,” he shares.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Many consequences</p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking about the consequences of early flowering, Rao says, “If the tree is dependent on pollinating insects and if the insect’s life cycle is not in <br />sync with the unusual flowering, then it will affect pollination.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">A large number of flowering plants depend on bees for pollination. He says the balance of nature can be affected because the trees may not flower again in March, the regular flowering season.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It is an annual phenomenon and a lot of energy goes into flowering. The tree has very little time to cope and flower again,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However Hittalmani believes this will not affect the regular flowering. “The trees undergo rest during the winter and they will flower again,” he claims.</p>