Teachers on caste survey in Bengaluru face problems aplenty

<p class="bodytext">The teachers deputed for the Social and Educational Survey – caste census – in Bengaluru are grappling with multiple problems while conducting the exercise. While some complained about being tasked with surveying far-off areas, others pointed to persisting technical glitches on the app. On Saturday, teachers gathered in front of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) office in Malleswaram to draw the civic body’s attention to their problems.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, fear of suspension is compelling some teachers to brave poor health to participate in the survey. “I recently got a call informing me that I may have to face disciplinary action if I don’t participate in the survey. I recently underwent a surgery to my right arm, and the doctors have advised rest. But I am worried that I will be suspended if I refuse to conduct the survey,” a teacher who wished to remain anonymous told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.Caste survey: 81 lakh houses in Karnataka enumerated in 11 days.<p class="bodytext">Another teacher who recently underwent open heart surgery was surprised at being called upon to conduct the survey. “GBA said it would exempt specially-abled and those in poor health, but our problems have not been taken into consideration,” the teacher rued.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the other hand, teachers are upset with being asked to survey places 40 km to 50 km away from their home. “I live in Sunkadakatte but they have asked me to conduct the survey in KR Puram. I have to leave early in the morning, and return home late in the night,” said a female teacher, expressing concerns over her safety.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In his letter to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Congress MLC Puttanna drew the former’s attention to the unscientific manner in which teachers were being assigned wards for the survey.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Few teachers also complained about the app either directing them to wrong locations or addresses not popping up when they entered UHID numbers. </p>