Techie killed in late-night bike crash in Bengaluru   

Bengaluru: In an accident near the IIM-B campus in the early hours of Friday, a 39-year-old software engineer lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into a water tanker.
The Mico Layout traffic police identified the deceased as Raghupathi, a native of Tamil Nadu, residing in Benniganahalli with his wife and three-year-old child. He was employed at a software firm in Bagmane Tech Park.
Police said the incident occurred around 1 am when Raghupathi was returning to the city after visiting a friend in Begur. He collided with the water tanker that was making a turn on Bannerghatta Road, just outside the IIM-B campus. Raghupathi was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was pronounced dead by 7 am.
In another incident on Thursday night, two men on a scooter crashed into a cement pillar at the Nayandahalli railway underpass around 11.50 pm. The riders, identified as Shivu and Gopalakrishna, both sustained head injuries. Despite medical efforts, Shivu succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Friday.
On Friday afternoon, a 42-year-old delivery executive, Anjaneya Gowda, was killed after a canter truck collided with his two-wheeler near the Marappanapalya skywalk close to the Yeshwantpur metro station.
Traffic police reported that the truck, driven by Kiran, was transporting Ganesha idols from Kolhapur to Sarvagnanagar when the accident occurred at 2 pm. Gowda died at the scene, and Kiran has been detained by the police.
Traffic disruptions near Nagawara lake
On Friday morning, a 16-wheeler truck travelling from Nagawara towards Hebbal veered off course, crossing the median and crashing into metro barricades near Venkatam Café, opposite Nagawara lake. The accident caused major traffic delays for several hours.
Published 20 September 2024, 21:40 IST