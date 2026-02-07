<p>Bengaluru: The Magadi Road police have arrested a key suspect and two others in connection with the murder of a woman bank employee who was shot by her techie husband, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.</p>.<p>Abhimanyu Singh (32) worked as a spy, while two associates of hitman Moulesh were also part of the crime.</p>.<p>Investigating officials have found that Abhimanyu Singh, a native of Varanasi, acted as a “spy” for Balamurugan by closely tracking the movements of his wife and passing on live updates.</p>.<p>Abhimanyu, an employee of a jewellery-making shop, had accompanied Balamurugan to procure weapons from Bihar, as the latter did not know Hindi. They travelled to Bihar by train and purchased two weapons. After returning to Bengaluru, Balamurugan handed over one of the weapons to hitman Moulesh, a habitual offender, who later took it to his native Salem and was subsequently caught by the Tamil Nadu police in a house burglary case. The pistol was recovered during his arrest.</p>.Who hiked Namma Metro fare in Bengaluru? Congress says Centre did, BJP says Karnataka govt asked for it.<p>Abhimanyu was regularly visiting a gym close to Bhuvaneshwari’s workplace and kept watch on her movements. He allegedly shared real-time information with Balamurugan on December 23, when the latter opened fire on her, killing her on the spot. The police are continuing their investigation to trace the illegal arms dealer, and a special team is yet to visit Bihar.</p>.<p>All the arrested men have been remanded to judicial custody, and the police are likely to file a chargesheet before the court shortly, an officer said.</p>.<p>Selva Balamurugan (40) allegedly shot his wife, Bhuvaneshwari (39), with a country-made pistol on December 23 and surrendered before the police soon after the incident. A few days later, police nabbed Moulesh, who had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from Balamurugan to execute the crime. However, Moulesh did not carry out the murder as he demanded more money, and two of his associates had also agreed to help him in the plan.</p>