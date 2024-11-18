Blaming Goddess Bhuvaneshwari for SSLC exam failure Bengaluru teen vandalises idol

<p>Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy allegedly vandalised a Bhuvaneshwari idol in Thippasandra, East <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, after failing to pass his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a> exam in his third attempt.</p>.<p>The teenager has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.</p>.<p>The police stated that the boy expressed disappointment with the goddess, blaming her for his repeated failures.</p>.Man held for desecration of idol at temple in Telangana.<p>In the early hours of November 15, he reportedly walked to the idol in an open area opposite a temple and pushed it, dislodging it from its base.</p>.<p>The temple priest noticed the desecration a few hours later. News of the incident spread quickly, and temple authorities informed the police.</p>.<p>The police reviewed CCTV footage and identified the boy. Two plainclothes officers visited his home, where they took him into custody, and later handed him over to the Juvenile Justice Board.</p>