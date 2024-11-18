Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Blaming Goddess Bhuvaneshwari for SSLC exam failure Bengaluru teen vandalises idol

In the early hours of November 15, he reportedly walked to the idol in an open area opposite a temple and pushed it, dislodging it from its base.
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 03:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakavandalismTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us