Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tejasvi Surya demands reconstitution of Fare Fixation Committee for Bengaluru Metro

Tejasvi Surya also urged that the current fare hike proposal be withheld until the new committee decides.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 16:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetroBMRCLManohar Lal KhattarTejaswi Suryafare hikeFFC

Follow us on :

Follow Us