Temple priest arrested for making derogatory remark on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Kengeri Police in southwest Bengaluru arrested Gururaj Achar. They registered a suo motu case after clippings of the video had gone viral, officials said.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 17:51 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 17:51 IST
