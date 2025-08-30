Temple priest arrested for making derogatory remark on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: An assistant priest of a temple, who has now been dismissed from his role, was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday. </p><p>The Kengeri Police in southwest Bengaluru arrested Gururaj Achar. They registered a suo motu case after clippings of the video had gone viral, officials said. </p>.FIR against PDO for WhatsApp status status insulting CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The remarks were made on the state government's decision to invite Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festival.</p><p>In a statement, the Sri Raghavendra Seva Samithi trust said that Achar was dismissed from his role as a priest. </p><p>"He is not a priest of Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, but an assistant priest of a Ganesha temple attached to it. He has since been dismissed," the committee said, adding that they strongly condemned his remarks. </p>