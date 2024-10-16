Tenant, two others held for robbing landlord in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 46-year-old man was arrested for robbing the house of his landlord, along with his two friends. The friends have also been arrested.</p>.<p>The arrested are Shivakumar, 46, Manikantan, 32, and Prashanth, 31.</p>.<p>The police said Shivakumar, who operates a hot chips shop in the city, had a disagreement with his landlord over rent payments. This led him to enlist Manikantan and Prashanth to carry out the robbery.</p>.Petrol pump manager shot at in robbery attempt in Delhi, 2 held.<p>Around 7:45 am on September 21, Manikantan and Prashanth allegedly forced their way into the landlord's home in Kasturinagar, armed with a small machete and a knife.</p>.<p>The police said the duo attacked the landlord and his wife before fleeing with gold ornaments, a Samsung phone, and a two-wheeler. Following the incident, the Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case and initiated an investigation.</p>.<p>On October 13, all three were arrested near Vijaya Bank Colony, where the police also recovered the stolen two-wheeler. During questioning, the trio confessed to the crime, and the police recovered 120 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 9 lakh.</p>