Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tenant, two others held for robbing landlord in Bengaluru

Around 7:45 am on September 21, Manikantan and Prashanth allegedly forced their way into the landlord's home in Kasturinagar, armed with a small machete and a knife.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 21:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 21:18 IST
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us