Thief with a heart of gold: Bengaluru man reportedly stole bikes to fund friend's wife's cancer treatment

A man from Bengaluru was caught stealing bikes and making money out of it. Having 15 criminal cases against him, Ashok, alias 'Apple', is a fruit vendor.

Ashok had a companion, Satish, who also was a part of these thefts. Satish had 40 cases against him including some serious offences.

An Instagram post by username 'kiddan', shared this story, that has an unexpected twist.

Just a month after coming out of the jail, Ashok was stealing two-wheelers again. However, he was caught this time.

Upon interrogation by the police, according to the post, Ashok revealed the reason behind him stealing the bikes. He said that was using the money to fund for the cancer treatment of his friend's wife.

Ashok was supported by his friend and his wife who provided him with shelter after his own wife left him.

To repay their kindness, Ashok stole bikes and made some money to support the cancer treatment.