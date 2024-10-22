Three Africans held in Bengaluru for drug peddling

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three African nationals for drug peddling and recovered contraband worth Rs 9 lakh. </p><p>The arrested are Emmanuel Kofi, 37, Friday Okoro Joseph, 38, and Emeka Henry Anusi, 51. From the three police recovered 82 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). </p>.Rs 21.17 crore worth drugs seized in one year in Bengaluru, says police.<p>According to the police, the three were staying at a rented house in Kadugodi where they peddled the drugs. The trio had reportedly arrived in Delhi on a medical/tourist visa and subsequently moved to Bengaluru. </p><p>Investigations found that the suspects sourced the narcotics from their local contacts for a lower price and used to sell them for around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram. The suspects were habitual offenders and were arrested last year for peddling narcotics. </p><p>Once out on bail, they resumed drug peddling, the police said.</p>