Three arrested for murdering college student near Bengaluru in suspected case of moral policing

<p>Bengaluru: The Ramanagara police have arrested three people for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old college student at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru in a suspected case of moral policing. </p>.<p>The arrested are Chandru, Nagesh and Murali from Honnapura. </p>.<p>According to police sources, the deceased Punith, a BCom student at a private college in the city, had gone to the Chikkenahalli Farm House on October 26 with seven of his classmates, including two girls, for an excursion. </p><p>The suspects, who were locals, got wind of the people at the farmhouse. Around 10.30 pm, the three suspects reached there and started filming Punith's women classmates, who were in the swimming pool. They allegedly abused the students and asked them who had permitted them to visit the farmhouse. </p>.<p>When Punith objected, he was attacked with a wooden log. He suffered severe injuries to his head and was admitted to a local hospital, where he died three days later. Another student, Likith, was also attacked and sustained minor injuries, according to the police. </p>.<p>The Ramanagara Rural police have taken up a case of murder and arrested the three suspects. Further investigations are on. </p>