Three arrested for murdering college student near Bengaluru in suspected case of moral policing

The arrested are Chandru, Nagesh and Murali from Honnapura.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 21:57 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 21:57 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimemurderMoral Policingcollege student

