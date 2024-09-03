Bengaluru: Three arrested for robbing delivery executives

Bengaluru: Three people were arrested by the police for targeting delivery executives and robbing them, officials said on Monday.
According to the police, the suspects — identified as Bharath, Vignesh and Joel Abhishek, all from Vibhutipura — roamed around HAL, KR Puram and Maratahalli and used to identify delivery executives, then waylay and rob them. Two separate robbery incidents were reported on August 4 and 12.
Investigators from the Jeevan Bima Nagar station scoured CCTV footage and identified the suspects. They traced one of the victims, recorded his statement and registered a case.
Following the arrest, the police recovered four motorcycles and a machete used to threaten the victims.
Another suspect is at large, officials said. “It is suspected that the three were part of similar robberies in other parts of the city. Investigations are on,” an officer said.
