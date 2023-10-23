Three cases solved with serial thief’s arrest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kamakshipalya police in western Bengaluru arrested a man, leading them to solve three cases related to theft and house break-ins.
On October 16, police officials arrested 21-year-old Mohammed Hafeez, a resident of Venkateshpuram (KG Halli).
Hafeez’s arrest followed a complaint of theft filed on April 27 at the Kamakshipalya police station. The complainant, residing in Muthuraya Swamy Layout, Sunkadakatte, alleged that when he returned from work that evening, he found 45 grams of gold jewellery, kept in a locker, stolen.
The probe began after a case was registered under IPC sections 454 (lurking, house trespass or housebreaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc).
Following Hafeez’s arrest, the police presented him in court and gained his custody.
During questioning, Hafeez confessed to the thefts he had committed, which led the police to recover 137 grams of gold ornaments worth an estimated Rs 8.22 lakh.
Kamakshipalya police also solved two other cases registered in their jurisdiction.