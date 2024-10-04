Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three engineering colleges in Bengaluru receive hoax bomb threat

Bomb squads, canine squads, and anti-sabotage teams were pressed into service, and a combing operation was done, which confirmed that no 'explosives' were planted.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 10:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsBomb threatBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us