Three MEMU trains to boost connectivity to Tumakuru & Hosur

Bengaluru: Train connectivity from Bengaluru to Tumakuru and Hosur is set to improve as the South Western Railway (SWR) has announced three pairs of MEMU trains to serve daily commuters.
Two of these trains will connect Yeshwantpur with Tumakuru and Hosur, while the third will run between Banaswadi and Tumakuru. All will have eight coaches each.
On September 27, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna will flag off the inaugural run of train number 06201 (Tumakuru-Yeshwantpur) at the Tumakuru railway station.
The regular services of train number 06201/06202 will begin on September 28 from Tumakuru and on September 27 from Yeshwantpur.
Train number 06201 will operate on all days except Sundays. It will depart from Tumakuru at 8.45 am and reach Yeshwantpur at 10.25 am.
Train number 06202 will operate on all days except Sundays, departing from Yeshwantpur at 5.40 pm and reaching Tumakuru at 7.05 pm.
The stoppages include Kyatsandra Halt, Hirehalli, Dobbspet, Nidavanda, Muddalinganahalli, Dodbele, Bhairanayakanahalli, Gollahalli, Soladevanahalli and Chikkabanavara.
The regular services of train number 06203/06204 will begin on September 28 from both Yeshwantpur and Hosur.
Train number 06203 will run on all days except Sundays, departing from Yeshwantpur at 10.45 am and reaching Hosur at 12.30 pm.
Train number 06204 will operate on all days except Sundays, departing from Hosur at 3.20 pm and reaching Yeshwantpur at 5.15 pm.
The stoppages include Anekal Road, Heelalige, Karmelaram, Bellandur Road, Banaswadi and Hebbal.
The regular services of train number 06205/06206 Banaswadi-Tumakuru-Banaswadi will begin on September 28 from Tumakuru and on September 30 from Banaswadi.
Train number 06205 will run only on Mondays, departing from Banaswadi at 6.15 am and arriving at Tumakuru at 8.35 am.
Train number 06206 will run only on Saturdays, departing from Tumakuru at 7.40 pm and reaching Banaswadi at 10.05 pm.
The stoppages include Hebbal, Chikkabanavara, Bhairanayakanahalli, Muddalinganahalli, Nidavanda, Dobbspet and Kyatsandra Halt.
Published 25 September 2024, 23:43 IST