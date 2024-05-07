Three students from Bengaluru score 99.8% in ICSE class 10 exams

Three students from Bengaluru have secured 99.8 per cent in the class 10 examinations conducted by Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), whose results were announced on Monday.
Adrita Tripathi from Greenwood High, Meher F Ansil from Bethany High, Sarjapur and Varun S from Bishop Cotton Boys School secured 99.8 per cent.
Sharing her happiness, Adrita said, “I express my gratitude to all teachers and faculty of Greenwood High for their unconditional love, support and guidance over the past 8 years. Without them and the support of my parents and friends, this would not have been possible.”
Meher said, “I followed instructions by my teachers before the exams. I read textbooks and solved worksheets, specially question papers from previous years.”
The overall pass percentage from state schools in ICSE (class 10) is 99.83. Of the total 27,826 students who took the exams, 27,779 cleared it, while 47 were unsuccessful.
Several schools from the state have managed to secure 100% results. Among them are: Orchids The International School (School Vivekananda, Sahakar Nagar branch), Greenwood High, Ekya JP Nagar, all from Bengaluru.
In ICSE, 14,001 (99.73%) boys and 13,778 (99.93%) girls cleared the examination.
In Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations (class 12), 99.49% students from the state have passed.
A total of 2,352 students appeared for the exams. A total of 1,089 (99.18%) boys and 1,263 (99.76 per cent) girls sailed through.
Candidates from a total of 405 schools in the state wrote the ICSE examination, while those from 51 schools appeared for ISC exam. Girls fared better than boys in both ICSE and ISC exams in the state.
Published 06 May 2024, 23:56 IST