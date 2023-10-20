TK Halli water treatment plant to be fully ready by 2026: French contractor

Bengaluru: The BWSSB’s new water treatment plant at TK Halli will be ready by 2026, a top official associated with the project’s French contractor said on Thursday.
When complete, the plant will be able to treat 400 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and will be the largest in Bengaluru, said Nicolas Bockhoff, Chief Operating Officer (Water Services, and Operations and Maintenance) at Suez India Private Limited.
Suez, a wholly owned subsidiary of the French multinational, is the contractor for the design, manufacture, operations and maintenance of the TK Halli plant, which comes under the fifth phase of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme.
Under the scheme, water from Cauvery River is transported by gravity over a distance of 20 km and treated at the plant before being pumped to the city for drinking water requirements.
Over the last 20 years, the company has collaborated with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in water, recycling and waste recovery projects. It has so far constructed and commissioned water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 1,500 MLD, according to Bockhoff.
Construction of the TK Halli plant began during the pandemic and ran into delays because of a shortage of manpower. "We are trying to catch up now," Bockhoff said.
He believes India faces significant challenges in equitable distribution and supply of water because of "poor" maintenance of associated infrastructures. Because of poor maintenance of pipelines and other infrastructure, the BWSSB has a "very high" water loss at 50% as against 15%-20%, he noted.
La French Tech's 10th anniversary
La French Tech, a government-backed movement bolstering France as one of the best countries in the world to start and scale global tech companies, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Its 10th anniversary week took place from October 16 to 22 to retrace the path travelled during the last decade.
The Indian chapter of the French Tech Mission was launched in 2019 and has over 600 member communities in 22 cities, including Bengaluru and Mysuru.
In India, 17% of the members are startups, including Brut, happn, dailymotion and BlaBlaCar; happn, a dating app, has more than 37 million users in India. BlaBlaCar, a carpooling app, is present in Bengaluru and other cities, said Souad Tenfiche, Co-President of La French Tech India.