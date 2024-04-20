Top cop suspends CCB inspector for alleged nexus with rowdy-sheeter

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has suspended Jyotirlinga, a Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspector from the Organised Crime Wing (OCW), for allegedly colluding with a rowdy-sheeter named Rohith and accepting money to facilitate his activities.
This decision followed a senior officer’s report that indicted Jyotirlinga for dereliction of duty.
The senior police officer explained that Jyotirlinga was suspected of aiding Rohith, who operates within the Whitefield jurisdiction, in his illegal activities and receiving substantial sums of money from him.
The CCB assigns specific targets to its junior officers, who must achieve these within a set timeframe. For instance, an inspector might be tasked with conducting background checks on a suspect and submitting a report promptly. Failure to submit these reports or manipulating them constitutes dereliction of duty.
In Jyotirlinga’s case, he reportedly failed to submit the required reports and follow-up reports, as required by the senior police officer. Although he initially arrested Rohith as instructed by his superiors, he eventually released him without submitting the required report on the release.
Following leads about Jyotirlinga’s questionable associations, the police commissioner ordered an internal investigation.
Sources revealed that over the past three months, Jyotirlinga had received multiple cash payments from Rohith, a fact confirmed through WhatsApp chats between the two.
Jyotirlinga had been posted with the CCB for one year and 10 months.
